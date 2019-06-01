Expenses on city school credit cards [Pictures]

Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Credit card records show that Baltimore city schools CEO Andres Alonso frequents local restaurants to meet with cabinet members, with dinners that can run more than $100 a person. The schools chief met with his former chief financial officer over a $236 dinner at the Capital Grille in July 2010, which his office said was to discuss CFO transition. The CFO took his post in September 2009 and resigned in March 2012.