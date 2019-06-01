Expenses on city school credit cards [Pictures]
Baltimore city school officials spent nearly $500,000 on procurement cards and Bank of America credit cards since January 2011, with several purchases related to food and travel. Statements show employee activity included thousands in catering at central headquarters, a student lunch at Hooters, alcoholic beverages, and expensive office dinners. Credit cards used in 2009 and 2010 -- before the procurement card program was instituted -- incurred about $190,000 in charges, the majority of the charges reflecting travel by Baltimore city schools CEO Andres Alonso and the Baltimore City School Board of Commissioners. --Erica L. Green
