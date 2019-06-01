Same-sex adoption petitioners
Maryland's adoption statute is silent on same-sex parents, leaving the matter to the discretion of each circuit judge. Baltimore City, according to adoption lawyers, appears to be the only jurisdiction where judges have agreed to treat homosexual couples the same way they treat straight couples. Other jurisdictions, attorneys say, are a gamble for would-be parents who are gay. Read more about same-sex adoptions here.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad