Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

This is the middle of the north side of the 2000 block of East Biddle Street. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake held a press conference earlier to announce the "deconstruction" of this block, from 2000 to 2044 East Biddle St. The project is part of the Vacants to Value program, and the Baltimore Green Tracks program, a city-led initiative to eliminate blight visible from the Amtrak trains in northeast corridor. The boarded-up rowhouses, between N. Washington and N. Chester Streets will be taken down by Details, an enterprise of Humanim, Inc. which trains workers to harvest as much lumber, brick, flooring and architectural trim as possible for resale. At right is Eric Booker, president of the New Braodway East Community Association, and Jeff Carroll, of Humanim, Inc.