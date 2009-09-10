Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland Mug shots of those arrested Sep 10, 2009 | 7:48 AM Next Gallery PHOTOS Connecting African-American community to land at BLISS Meadows PHOTOS Animals from this Year's County Fairs Advertisement Baltimore City Baltimore City Brandon Scott through the years Aug 14, 2019 Harlem Park Recreation Center reopens Plans for Ministry of Brewing The 43rd Annual AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park Police sergeant shot in Northeast Baltimore Flooding in Baltimore City Celebrating National Night Out throughout Maryland 12th Safe Streets location opens in Baltimore