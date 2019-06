Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Elder Jean Parker, of True Praise Industries, with arm raised at left, led the prayer vigil for the Members of MOMS (Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters) and other relatives and friends who were gathered at the southeast corner of Fulton Avenue and Lafayette Street to remember those lost to violence in Baltimore City. The names of all 318 homicide victims were read aloud, and those grieving comforted each other. Organizer Daphne Alston, at center in white MOMS shirt, said that police told her that this location had the highest number of homicides last year.