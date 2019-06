At Highlandtown Healthy Living Center, International Rescue Committee health advocate Karine Nankam, far left, shows refugees how to operate an elevator. Continuing from left: Esther Thang, translator; Ngun Khen and her husband, John Biak Peng. This is part of the final class for the Burmese refugees taking IRC's Cultural Orientation Program. The 5-day orientation program helps refugees integrate into the community in several areas including employment houseing, safety and and health.

Following the International Rescue Committee's orientation graduation, Sara Bedford, Cultural Orientation Coordinator, right, greets Stella as she's held by her mother, Tha Hnem, who received a certificate for participating in the 5-day orientation program which helps refugees integrate into the community in several areas including employment housing, safety and health.

The International Rescue Committee's five-day cultural orientation program, developed by the group's Baltimore office, is responsible for helping hundreds of new residents adapt to their new home. Lessons cover a range of topics, such as how to behave in a job interview, ride in an elevator and write a check for utilities to Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.

Algerina Perna and Kenneth L. Lam/The Baltimore Sun