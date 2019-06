June 22, 2013: A woman was killed and three other women and a man injured in an early-morning shooting that left bullet holes and blood spots across an East Baltimore street, police said.

Aug. 24, 2013: Seven people -- including a 15-year-old boy who was killed -- were shot in West Baltimore, and police believe it stemmed from a conflict over an illegal dice game.

Shootings and homicides can be all-too frequent in Baltimore, but mass shootings -- where multiple people are injured or killed in one incident -- are relatively rare, according to police.