Baltimore Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron

Dr. Nina Rawlings (left) holds the Holy Bible as her daughter, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, is sworn in as the 49th mayor of Baltimore by Frank Conaway in a noon ceremony held at City Hall. "We will keep what works and fix what doesn't in city government so our people emerge stronger," she said after a brief ceremony. Rawlings-Blake, who had been president of the City Council for the past four years, assumed the office vacated by Sheila Dixon, who resigned as part of a plea deal resolving her criminal case. "None of us asked for this moment, but all of us must accept the challenges and hard work that come with it," Rawlings-Blake said. The daughter of the late Del. Howard P. Rawlings, a renowned state leader, she became the youngest person ever elected to the council in 1995 at age 25.