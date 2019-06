Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Two of the three protestors who were linked together in front of the entrance to the Hyatt Regency are surrounded by police and led away from the protest, into the hotel lobby. Protesters against the FOP, some connected to activist groups such as Bmore Bloc and BYP100, chanted outside the entrance to the Hyatt Regency at the Inner Harbor, where the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police will open their four-day convention Sunday evening.