Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun

Ariel O'Connor, an objects conservator for the Smithsonian American Art Museum, is seen through the open wall of the "Burned Cabin" Nutshell diorama as she brushes consolidant on one of the sides. Conservators are cleaning, stabilizing and preparing the Nutshell crime dioramas for transport to the Smithsonian, where they will be on display this winter.