Cynthia “Diane” Bell stands on the site of her former three-story townhouse in the 100 block of N. Carlton St. She and her family were forced to leave nearly two decades ago when all the homes on this block in Poppleton were taken by the city under eminent domain for a redevelopment which never took place. Ironically, the rowhouses were only torn down by the city a few years ago. The displacement caused financial hardship and emotional trauma for many of the displaced residents, including Bell’s family. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)