Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Gilmor Homes resident Dwayne Harrison planted a small garden in front of his apartment building at the 1600 block of Bruce Court. Harrison wants to take the plants with him if he gets relocated. Baltimore City officials plan to relocate over 120 families from West Baltimore's troubled Gilmor Homes public housing project in order to demolish six buildings located on Vincent Court, Bruce Court and Spray Court. Gilmore Homes was where Freddie Gray was arrested and later died in police custody two years ago.