Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Jennifer Wingrat an occupational therapist for Kennedy Krieger works with Chance Ford who was shot while in the womb of his mother, Vanessa Sims. She was eight months pregnant and shot through her womb in East Baltimore. Doctors saved her baby and the child has a therapy session on Wednesday afternoon at the grandmother's house. The bullet broke the nerves in the baby's shoulder and he can't move his left wrist.