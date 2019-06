Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Indira McDonald gets off the No. 60 route bus at Green Spring Station. Behind her is Darlene Brown, who rides the bus daily for work. The bus is being canceled under the new BaltimoreLink route overhaul. If the bus route ended, McDonald is one of several riders who would be affected. "I would have to put in notice for other employment b’cause that (the bus) is my mode of transportation. I do not have a car. I take public transportation to & from work," she says. McDonald says she would have to leave her job at Johns Hopkins Imaging where she's worked since 2001.