Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

Felicia Pearson, an actress best known for playing a hitman named "Snoop" on "The Wire," lived at The Redwood, an upscale apartment building on South Eutaw Street. She admitted in court to allowing friends, including the target of a drug conspiracy investigation, stay at her apartment and store drugs there. Though she pleaded guilty in state court to conspiracy to sell heroin, receiving a suspended 7-year prison sentence and probation, she maintains she's guilty only of bad judgment — letting old friends crash at her apartment.