Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

After returning from a day of service in Baltimore, Joan Carlson, campus minister at Notre Dame Prep School, leads a group of sophomores, including (l-r) Astriana Evans, 15, Maddie Salsa´na, 14, and Elle Heffernan, 15, in a prayer circle at the school's chapel. Carlson feels Pope Francis'd visit to the U.S. will have a long-term positive effect on Catholics in America.