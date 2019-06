Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

A number of men react to the smell and sight of freedom, released from central booking as the sun sets. Over 100 people, some claiming to be held for up to three days, level claims of extreme conditions they experienced since being arrested during protests and uprisings since six officers confronted and then placed Freddie Gray into custody on April 12, eventually resulting in the death of the 25-year-old West Baltimore resident seven days later.