Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Mayoral candidate and City Councilman Nick Mosby, standing, campaigns on the campus of Morgan State University as part of a 24-hour campaign event Wednesday. Students from left are Elijah Miles, 20, a junior; Nazeer Greenwood, 22, a sophmore; Abdoul Mohammed, 20, a junior (wearing cap), and Adrian Dickerson, 23, a junior (back to camera).