U.S. Navy

160919-N-AT101-007 GULF OF MEXICO (Sept. 19, 2016) The guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) conducts training scenarios during exercise Black Dart, Sept. 19. Black Dart is the largest Department of Defense (DoD) live-fly, live-fire, counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technology demonstration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Angebrand/Released) User Upload Caption: The USS Jason Dunham is one of the ships coming to Baltimore as part of the Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show. - Original Credit: U.S. Navy