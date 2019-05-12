Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland Mother's Day observance a source of cheer for moms of violence victims May 11, 2019 | 8:31 PM Annual Tears of a Mother's Cry event brings 200 people to the War Memorial to find comfort amid their losses. (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Next Gallery PHOTOS Mother Mary Lange Catholic School groundbreaking PHOTOS 2019 Baltimore Running Festival | PHOTOS Advertisement Baltimore City Food & Drink Renovated Cross Street Market Cross Street Market, a public market in Federal Hill since 1846, is newly renovated with a slew of dining options. Doors Open Baltimore 2019 Another bull is on the loose in West Baltimore — the third this year, seventh since 2014 to run for freedom March for carjacking victim Tike Barge has sprung a leak BSO, musicians reach one-year contract agreement | PHOTOS Pride of Baltimore II returns Defenders Day weekend at Fort McHenry Advertisement