Mercy Chefs serve in Baltimore
Volunteers take holiday food orders to serve homeless men at the Weinberg Housing and Resource Center on Fallsway. With the help of Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit based in Chesapeake, Va., the men feasted on turkey, chicken, potatoes, stuffing and other holiday staples. Between Friday and Sunday, Mercy Chefs teamed with local groups to serve more than 1,000 meals in Middle River and Baltimore.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad