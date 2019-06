Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

From left in front, Jalen Rollins, 8, Cuttino Oliver, 9, Mekhai Wilson, 8, William Beasley, 7, and Deandre Walker, 8, jump out of the way during a game of dodge ball at Crispus Attucks Recreation Center. Counselor Kevin Bowie, in back, looks on. This is one of the city recreation centers that will be closing as part of the plan to decrease the number of centers operated by the city, and upgrade some others.