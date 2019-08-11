Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland Plans for Ministry of Brewing Aug 11, 2019 | 7:45 PM The Ministry of Brewing project has been updated with information about parking and renderings of the planned interior. Next Gallery PHOTOS The 43rd Annual AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park Advertisement Baltimore City News Police sergeant shot in Northeast Baltimore By Kim Hairston , Jerry Jackson and Denise Sanders Aug 8, 2019 Flooding in Baltimore City Celebrating National Night Out throughout Maryland 12th Safe Streets location opens in Baltimore Last BronyCon at Baltimore Convention Center | PHOTOS PICTURES: Federal officials in Baltimore announce 90 drug sting indictments Morgan State campus safety HUD Secretary and former Baltimore neurosurgeon Ben Carson in Baltimore