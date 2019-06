Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Leonora "Peachy" DiPietro Dixon, 69, right, a waitress for almost 40 years at Little Italy's Sabatino's, has written a memoir about her life growing up in East Baltimore. She wrote about growing up in Highlandtown, family, motherhood, working in the 70s during women's liberation movement and meeting famous politicians, movie stars and Baltimore Sports stars at Sabatino's.