Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Eric Bouldin (Left) a guard at the facility for the last 14 years, comforts Gwendolyn Williams as she is unable to hold back her tears as they watch the demolition of the building. Williams has also been a guard at the facility for the last 12 years. Idesha Powell (Right) another guard watches. Jessup Correctional Institution (Formerly Maryland House of Correction-Annex) in Jessup was built in 1879 and closed in 2007. It is now being demolished. A 45-ton crane begins the destruction of the building.