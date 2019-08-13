Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland Harlem Park Recreation Center reopens By Ulysses Muñoz and Denise Sanders Aug 13, 2019 | 6:45 PM Baltimore City Recreation & Parks (BCRP) reopened the Harlem Park Recreation Center in West Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz, Denise Sanders) Next Gallery PHOTOS Plans for Ministry of Brewing Advertisement Baltimore City Baltimore City The 43rd Annual AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park By Kim Hairston Aug 10, 2019 Police sergeant shot in Northeast Baltimore Flooding in Baltimore City Celebrating National Night Out throughout Maryland 12th Safe Streets location opens in Baltimore Last BronyCon at Baltimore Convention Center | PHOTOS PICTURES: Federal officials in Baltimore announce 90 drug sting indictments Morgan State campus safety