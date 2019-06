Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

BGE workers dig up the street near the bridge at 1200 E.Fort Ave. Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) announced that it is responding to a natural gas main break in the 1200 block of E. Fort Ave in the Locust Point community of south Baltimore. The 12-inch, low-pressure gas main was struck by a contractor working in the area at around 10:30 a.m. today. The contractor was not working for BGE. In order for BGE to safely complete repairs to the gas main, gas service to approximately 1,200 customers will be interrupted. These customers may be without gas service for up to several days. BGE is in the process of notifying these customers directly and is working with Baltimore City to address concerns.