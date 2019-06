Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

The DeWees rec center in Govans is one of the centers that could close as soon at the end of the year under a cost-cutting plan. Community leaders, such as Irvin Johns (shown) and Loyola University officials thought they were close to finalizing a deal with Rec and Parks to run the center, but in September, the department informed them that they could only offer an all-or-nothing deal, with the university paying hefty insurance and utility bills or they would not be able to run programs at the center.