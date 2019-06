Baltimore Sun photo by Jed Kirschbaum

Members of the Green Team are, left to right, Betty Bland-Thomas, 61, coordinator, Allen Haydel, 19, Sidney Joyner, 16, Jamar Griffin, 14, Kavonte Griffin, 17, Sam McClenon, supervisor, 52, DaJuan Braxton, 15, and Kevin Wellons, 14. One member of the team who was absent for this picture is Dre'on Burris.