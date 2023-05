Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Police discuss the situation at a shooting scene on Eutaw Street near Saratoga Street Friday May 26, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Five people were shot on Eutaw Street, near the intersection with Saratoga Street, at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in Downtown Baltimore.