Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore City Maryland Brandon Scott through the years Aug 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has been in Baltimore politics for several years. Next Gallery PHOTOS Harlem Park Recreation Center reopens Advertisement Baltimore City Baltimore City Plans for Ministry of Brewing Aug 11, 2019 The 43rd Annual AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park Police sergeant shot in Northeast Baltimore Flooding in Baltimore City Celebrating National Night Out throughout Maryland 12th Safe Streets location opens in Baltimore Last BronyCon at Baltimore Convention Center | PHOTOS PICTURES: Federal officials in Baltimore announce 90 drug sting indictments