Library computers in laundromats

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
Heidi Daniel, Pratt Library president and CEO, visits the Hipp Laundromat in East Baltimore for the rollout of one of the technology centers that are being installed at four city laundromats.The Enoch Pratt Library and Libraries without Borders are installing computers and tablets in four Baltimore City laundromats to help bridge the digital divide for those without internet access. The Wash & Learn Initiative has been made possible by support from the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation and Media Democracy Fund.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
Kendall Chisholm, 13, plays a learning game on a tablet at the Hipp Laundromat in East Baltimore, where both computers and tablets have been installed for laundromat customers. The Enoch Pratt Library and Libraries without Borders are installing similar technology centers for customers of four Baltimore City laundromats to help bridge the digital divide for those without internet access. The Wash & Learn Initiative has been made possible by support from the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation and Media Democracy Fund.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Fhe Enoch Pratt Free Library and Libraries without Borders are installing computers and tablets in four large laundromats around the city to bring technology tools to communities where many residents lack internet access.