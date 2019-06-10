Library computers in laundromats

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Heidi Daniel, Pratt Library president and CEO, visits the Hipp Laundromat in East Baltimore for the rollout of one of the technology centers that are being installed at four city laundromats.The Enoch Pratt Library and Libraries without Borders are installing computers and tablets in four Baltimore City laundromats to help bridge the digital divide for those without internet access. The Wash & Learn Initiative has been made possible by support from the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation and Media Democracy Fund.