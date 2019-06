The Lady Baltimore statue on Calvert and Baltimore streets gets moved to a new home, The Maryland Historical Society, and a new statue will take her place (foreground).

Lady Baltimore was gingerly moved from her 190-year-old home overlooking Baltimore’s Courthouse Square Saturday and taken to a new residence at the Maryland Historical Society that will shield her from outside elements that have worn away her features.