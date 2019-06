Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

In a view looking at the I-96 overpass, emergency equipment extract the wreckage of a tractor trailer that exploded and fell from the bridge during the scene of a crash that shut down I-95.An ice storm created slick conditions, sparking a chain reaction pile-up involving dozens of vehicles, including a truck that tumbled over the Jersey wall near the Caton Avenue exit. Both directions were shut down for hours, between Caton Avenue and the I-395 interchange into Baltimore.