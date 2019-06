Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Sandtown residents, from left, Terrell Davis, Daryl Hamlett and Bernard McNeil pause on Mosher Street to watch the activity as Gov. Larry Hogan and other officials visit the 1000 block of North Stricker Street, where a modest park has replaced a block of demolished vacant rowhouses. They were puzzled about what was happening across the street and said neighbors weren't involved in the plans for the new green space.