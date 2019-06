Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Ruwaydah Amin, center, and her son, Zakee Khlifi, 8, volunteers with the Muslim Social Services Agency in Baltimore, give out hot meals of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll to the needy near St. Vincent de Paul Church. They were joined by volunteers from Islamic Relief USA at Masjid-as-Saffat on W. North Avenue to package the hot meals, plus sandwiches and toiletry kits, which they gave out to the homeless in downtown Baltimore.