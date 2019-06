Colin Campbell, Baltimore Sun

A suspect was killed and a police officer was shot in the leg in a shootout in Northwest Baltimore Wednesday night, police said. Officers were driving through the 3700 block of Oakmont Ave. in Langston Hughes about 7:45 p.m. when they saw the 32-year-old man with a gun, police said. They confronted him, at which point the suspect and at least one officer exchanged fire. The suspect was not identified. The officer was in stable condition at a hospital.