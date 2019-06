Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Workers clean up spilled fuel oil on northbound I-83 after a Carroll fuel truck containing heating oil overturned at about 8:30 a.m. The accident, south of the Northern Parkway exit, closed the northbound lanes from Falls Road to Northern Parkway for about three hours. The spilled oil entered the Jones Falls near Cross Keys, and MDE workers were dispatched along the Jones Falls south of the accident to attempt clean up more of the estimated 2800 gallons of spilled fuel.