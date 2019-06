Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Temporarily stopping traffic, protesters stretch a flag across a Mercedes on Light Street just south of Harborplace on a march by local residents on the eve of the expected large protest to City Hall over the recent death of local resident Freddie Gray, while in police custody. The march, done, they say, as a message that even a small group can cause large disruptions, began at Lexington Market, where about forty people walked in the streets through Harborplace, and finishing in Federal Hill before returning.