Reginald Lewis was a star athlete at Dunbar before a career as lawyer, financier and philanthropist. As the owner and chief executive officer of Beatrice Foods, he became the first black American to own a billion-dollar company. In 1992, Forbes magazine named Lewis among the 400 richest Americans with a net worth estimated at $400 million. Both Baltimore's Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture and Harvard's Lewis International Law Center are named in his honor. Lewis died of a brain tumor on Jan. 19, 1993. He was 50.