Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Pulling the strings to unveil a street sign in honor of popular DJ Reggie Reg, who died of heart failure a few months ago are from left: DJ Konan from 92 Q; Sen. Catherine Pugh; Jazzy Alford, daughter; former mayoral candidate Nick Mosby, and Officer Betty Covington, sister. The event took place in the west Baltimore block where DJ Reggie Reg Calhoun lived as a child at 1800 N. Payson. DJ Reggie Reg Calhoun's sister, Betty Covington, a Baltimore City School police officer, organized the event.