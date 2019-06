Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

The Official Party including Vice President Mike Pence, from right, and Karl Schneider, Under Secretary of the Army, file past the transfer cases containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Eric M. Houck, left, and Sgt. William M. Bay before U.S. Army Old Guard soldiers carry them off the C-5 cargo plane during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. Sgt. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Sgt. William M. Bay, of Barstow, Ca., and Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge, of Youngsville, N.C., were killed in action in the Peka Valley of the Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan.