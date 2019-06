courtesy of Department of Natural Resources

We got the call Friday at about 10:30 am from a resident, who reported that some kids found a fawn in the neighborhood (Armistead Way) and had tied it to a tree. The caller wanted someone to come rescue it. An officer and a NRP dispatcher went to the neighborhood at 12:15 and picked up the fawn. Because they did not know where the fawn was bedded down, they could not return it to where its mother could find it. No one has been charged. It is illegal in Maryland to capture and keep wildlife.