Firefighters help retrieve the small evidence number placards used by investigators, which were intermingled with the charred debris piled outside the rowhouse.

Marilyn Johnson, 10, a 4th grader at Dr. Bernard Harris Sr. E.S., where the three youngest Dawson children went to school, knew all the young victims.

Early in the morning of Oct. 16, 2002, a fire killed Angela Dawson, her husband and her five children. Dawson had testified against drug dealers and it was believed the fire was an act of retribution. This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the incident.