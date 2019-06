Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, Md.--8/1/15--Munir Bahor, foreground, co-founder of the 300 Men March, speaks with about 50 cyclists before the ride. The 300 Men March and its 300 Youth Cor lead a bicycle ride tour of 10 Baltimore City neighborhoods to promote the non-violent message "We Must Stop Killing Each Other." Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun DSC_1635 md-300-cycle-p3-solidarity lam