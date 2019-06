Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

The passenger boarding bridge, center, in front of the Carnival Pride docked at the Cruise Maryland Terminal at South Locust Point, was damaged Sunday morning. The bow of the Carnival Pride cruise ship arriving at the Maryland Port hit the boarding bridge around 8 a.m., before passengers began to disembark. Part of the boarding bridge fell down on three parked vehicles belonging to port personnel, not passengers, and no one was reported injured. The cruise ship was not compromised, and was planning to depart on schedule, according to spokesperson Richard Scher of the Maryland Port Administration.