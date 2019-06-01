Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Baltimore City

Code of Respect for the Inner harbor

The Inner Harbor Project unveiled its Code of Respect initiative this week, designed to promote between relations between people at Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The project includes installation of metal heart sculptures with aspects of the "code" on them.

