Code of Respect for the Inner harbor

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Josh Goodyear with Duo Signs, afixes the Code of Respect" to the heart shaped structure. The Inner Harbor Project has installed a series of heart-shaped structures around the harbor. A project led by young people, to encourage better relations and respect between resident and police. It's part of a "Code of Respect" they are working on.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Celia Neustadt is the Director of the Inner Harbor Project and pictured in the large steel heart at the inner harbor. The Inner Harbor Project has installed a series of heart-shaped structures around the harbor. A project led by young people, to encourage better relations and respect between resident and police. It's part of a "Code of Respect" they are working on.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The Inner Harbor Project unveiled its Code of Respect initiative this week, designed to promote between relations between people at Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The project includes installation of metal heart sculptures with aspects of the "code" on them.