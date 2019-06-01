Baltimore schools food bills top $1 million [Pictures]

In June 2011, the Parent Community Advisory Board hosted an outreach event for Latino families that featured city schools CEO Andres Alonso and more than 200 people. The $6,000 event, which was conducted in Spanish, featured paella, Cuban salad, plantains, beans and rice, pupusa, cakes and drinks.

The school district racked up $1 million in food bills between 2010 and 2012, according to catering bills charged to administrative accounts at central headquarters, which documented daily orders for small-scale staff meetings, large-scale professional development, and parent and community events. School officials defended the bulk of the expenditures as legitimate for community and parent engagement and making work days more efficient for staff. --Erica L. Green