Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Superman I & II: John Hudson III, of Baltimore, helps his son John Hudson IV fly during a portrait session at a studio set up for Fathers and Family Festivity Day. Hudson, a portrait photographer for B-Live Photography, allowed the camera to be turned on him in between the photo sessions with families. The event was held at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center to support the "My Brother's Keeper" Initiative through the Baltimore City Schools to bring mentorship, support single parents, offer scholarships and raise awareness about homelessness. Food, music, craft activities, face painting, a portrait studio and other vendors were on hand for visitors.