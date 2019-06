Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

A 1926 letter from Mrs. Clara Miller of 6216 Oak Lane (now called Pinehurst) complains about the dues assessment of the Cedarcroft Maintenance Corporation, for services she contends were not fulfilled. Cedarcroft resident Stuart Haley has indexed, scanned and written an abstract for 548 documents of the Cedarcroft Maintenance Corporation which were discovered recently in the attic of a house on Cedarcroft Road. The well-preserved documents, dating back the 1920s, provide a window into the workings of a community organization and the formative days of the north Baltimore neighborhood.